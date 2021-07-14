Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a market capitalization of $105.31 million and $27.46 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001882 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sun (New) Profile

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Sun (New)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

