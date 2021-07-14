SUN (old) (SUN) Price Down 99.9% Over Last 7 Days

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One SUN (old) coin can now be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN (old) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

