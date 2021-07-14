SUN (SUN) Price Reaches $0.0265 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,813.39 or 0.99945392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.00952356 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

