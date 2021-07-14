Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.35% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.36.
Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.85. 3,218,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$41.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,549.44. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.
In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
