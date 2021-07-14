Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.36.

Shares of SU stock traded down C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$27.85. 3,218,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,399,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The firm has a market cap of C$41.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,549.44. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 EPS for the current year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

