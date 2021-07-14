Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) is Merewether Investment Management LP’s 5th Largest Position

Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Sunnova Energy International makes up approximately 5.7% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned about 0.78% of Sunnova Energy International worth $35,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at about $19,185,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,073,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 30,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

