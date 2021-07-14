SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 7.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.93. 184,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,823,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08.
In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
