SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 7.6%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) traded down 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.93. 184,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,823,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. SunPower’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,497,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,588,271.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,274 shares of company stock worth $2,904,827. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

