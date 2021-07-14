sUSD (SUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 14th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $289.76 million and $13.10 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00051349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.30 or 0.00822812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005423 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 288,654,190 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

