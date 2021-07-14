SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $7.08 on Major Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.08 or 0.00021565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $900.48 million and approximately $174.45 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015508 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.66 or 0.00846101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005467 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 227,979,977 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.