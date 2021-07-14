suterusu Achieves Market Cap of $11.64 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $120,727.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

