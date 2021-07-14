Swap Price Up 31.8% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last week, Swap has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $466,281.34 and $304.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00117972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00151947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,972.27 or 0.99924611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00946987 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 13,577,130 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

