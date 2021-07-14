Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Short Interest Up 197.4% in June

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 197.4% from the June 15th total of 507,800 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

