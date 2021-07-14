Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €139.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SY1. Credit Suisse Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.60 ($131.29).

SY1 stock opened at €121.35 ($142.76) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €111.96.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

