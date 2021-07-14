Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $135.69

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and traded as high as $144.85. Symrise shares last traded at $144.85, with a volume of 364 shares.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

