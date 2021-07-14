Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $170.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synaptics traded as high as $159.81 and last traded at $158.84, with a volume of 1301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.18.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.10.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Synaptics’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

