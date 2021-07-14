SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $10,564.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.40 or 0.00374146 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000253 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012677 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.75 or 0.01572871 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 151,757,197 coins and its circulating supply is 119,741,326 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

