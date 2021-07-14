Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Down 90.7% in June

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 222.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

