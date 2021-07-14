Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 535.13 ($6.99).

Several research firms recently commented on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

Shares of Synthomer stock opened at GBX 517.50 ($6.76) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 518.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Synthomer has a 1-year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 739.29.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

