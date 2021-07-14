Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Short Interest Up 329.6% in June

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 329.6% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Laidlaw lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TLC opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Taiwan Liposome has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.23 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 774.06% and a negative return on equity of 120.54%. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Liposome will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taiwan Liposome stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The BioSeizer lipid formulation technology is designed to enable local sustained release and fast onset of APIs at the site of disease or injury with enhanced pharmacokinetic (PK) control by customization of lipid layers; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

