Talkspace (NYSE:TALK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.93

Talkspace, Inc. (NYSE:TALK) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 5022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00.

Talkspace Company Profile (NYSE:TALK)

Talkspace Inc is a virtual behavioral healthcare company. It delivered services through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements. The company offers treatment options for almost every need. Talkspace Inc, formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

