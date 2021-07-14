Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend payment by 47.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SKT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

SKT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

