TaskUs, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 21st (NASDAQ:TASK)

TaskUs’ (NASDAQ:TASK) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. TaskUs had issued 13,200,000 shares in its public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $303,600,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During TaskUs’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TASK shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $31.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.