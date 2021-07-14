TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the June 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TATT opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $18.36 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised TAT Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

