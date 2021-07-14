Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TATYY opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $46.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.7249 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TATYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investec cut Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

