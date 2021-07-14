Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.34 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.07). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 377,696 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £28.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Brian Raven purchased 437,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £17,480 ($22,837.73).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

