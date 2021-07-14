TD Securities Increases Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target to C$3.50

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark increased their target price on Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

TSE GEO traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,291. Geodrill has a 52-week low of C$1.40 and a 52-week high of C$2.99. The firm has a market cap of C$113.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$38.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Geodrill will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Geodrill news, Senior Officer Victoria Kay Prentice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.52, for a total transaction of C$50,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$241,920.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

