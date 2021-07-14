TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of TDK stock opened at $122.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. TDK has a 52-week low of $99.12 and a 52-week high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that TDK will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

