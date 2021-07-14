Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.55

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.51. Teligent shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 926,922 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Teligent by 181.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teligent by 8.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teligent during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teligent by 6,400.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 124,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teligent by 622.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 208,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

