Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKOI opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04. Telkonet has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter. Telkonet had a negative return on equity of 1,398.32% and a negative net margin of 40.33%.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

