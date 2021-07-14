Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $36.44 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $64.08 million and approximately $24.25 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $36.44 or 0.00110985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tellor

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,836,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,758,642 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

