Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tellurian by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tellurian by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 39,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.