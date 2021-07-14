Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.
TELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79.
Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Tellurian
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.
Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.