TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches One Day Volume of $918,445.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a total market cap of $13.89 million and $918,445.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,234,734 coins. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

