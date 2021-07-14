Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.97. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 34,491 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TENX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 320,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

