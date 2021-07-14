Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.97. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 34,491 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $28.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.43). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
