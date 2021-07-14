Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report sales of $4.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.45 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $18.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.79 billion to $18.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $19.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenneco.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $684,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,094,420 shares of company stock worth $25,013,433. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Tenneco during the first quarter worth about $7,124,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after purchasing an additional 467,677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 196.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 696,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 461,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenneco by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEN opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Tenneco has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenneco (TEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.