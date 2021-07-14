TENT (TENT) Hits Market Cap of $1.62 Million

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TENT has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. TENT has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $182,277.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00318313 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00130719 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00172181 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002228 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003081 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 36,988,620 coins and its circulating supply is 36,911,528 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

