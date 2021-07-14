Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,908 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Teradyne worth $106,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $126.79 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.07 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

