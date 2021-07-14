Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Short Interest Up 312.2% in June

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TEGR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 312.2% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEGR opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc, operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company's technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology.

