Terra Virtua Kolect 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.33 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 75.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $53.60 million and $42.33 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00051287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.09 or 0.00855038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (CRYPTO:TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

