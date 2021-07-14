Terracoin Hits Market Cap of $459,018.86 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $459,018.86 and approximately $117.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.47 or 0.01418401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.29 or 0.00403114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00082566 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.