TerraCredit 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,303.00 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $766,346.84 and $6,303.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.