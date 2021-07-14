Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,918 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,196,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,679,902 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $667.41. 140,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,664,636. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $627.96. The stock has a market cap of $642.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.