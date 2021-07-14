Tether Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market capitalization of $62.07 billion and approximately $45.00 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00042184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00114379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00150988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,737.37 or 0.99936337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $312.00 or 0.00952440 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 64,469,767,617 coins and its circulating supply is 62,056,248,695 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

