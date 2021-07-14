Tetra Tech, Inc. (NYSE:TTEK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NYSE:TTEK) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Tetra Tech posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17.

Shares of NYSE TTEK opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $76.51 and a 1-year high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

