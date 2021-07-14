Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Textron worth $108,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

