TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Set at C$94.00 by UBS Group

TFI International (TSE:TFII) has been given a C$94.00 price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$110.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.41.

TFII stock traded up C$9.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$123.22. The company had a trading volume of 442,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,957. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$52.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$124.36. The stock has a market cap of C$11.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$112.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.00, for a total value of C$2,700,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$449,835,552. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

