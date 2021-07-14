TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the June 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,351,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGI Solar Power Group stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. TGI Solar Power Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

