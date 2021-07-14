The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 167,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27. The Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a market cap of $195.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.67.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

BPRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

