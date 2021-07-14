The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE:BX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.11. 70,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,364. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

