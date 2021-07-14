The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of BX stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.02. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

