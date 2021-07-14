The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 7,674.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEE opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.05.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

