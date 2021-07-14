The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 16,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCHW traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 69,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,675. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $250,880.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,525,007 shares of company stock worth $107,340,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.29.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

